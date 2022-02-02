Front Page

Parliament Budget session | 141815 new projects initiated in J&K since 2019: Centre

‘17,556 new works taken up in Ladakh’
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday.ANI
GK NEWS NETWORK

Jammu: 141815 and 17556 new works or projects have been taken up under various sectors and schemes in J&K and Ladakh respectively since 2019.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today.

Quoting the information provided by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and the Government of Ladakh, Rai told the Rajya Sabha that the funds amounting to Rs 27274 Cr and Rs. 3097.14 Cr have been provided for completion of these works or projects in the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh respectively.

“Funds amounting to Rs. 19142.63 Cr and Rs1810.97 Cr have been earmarked in the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh respectively for areas predominantly inhabited by rural population,” the Minister said.

