Parliament passes criminal procedure identification bill

"Next-generation crimes cannot be tackled with old techniques; we have to try to take the criminal justice system to the next era," he said

He sought to allay apprehensions voiced by the opposition about the possible misuse of the new legislation. "Best technology will be used for safeguarding data and there will be the training of manpower," Shah said.

The bill provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements (finger impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, and biological samples) of persons who are required to give such measurements to "make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious".

It also seeks to empower the National Crime Records Bureau to collect, store and preserve the record of measurements and for sharing, dissemination, destruction and disposal of records.

It also empowers a magistrate to direct any person to give measurements and empowers police or prison officers to take measurements of any person who resists or refuses to give measurements.