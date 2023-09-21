Parliament passes Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi: The Parliament on Thursday passed the Women's Reservation Bill with the Rajya Sabha giving its assent unanimously, a day after the legislation -- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 -- was cleared by the Lok Sabha.

With no member voting against the Bill, it received a total of 215 votes in the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the Rajya Sabha during the voting.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, he had requested the Rajya Sabha MPs to pass the Women's Reservation Bill unanimously.