Parliament proceedings stalled for second day

New Delhi: Opposition parties protested in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday to press for urgent discussions on issues like price rise, GST and the Agnipath scheme, disrupting proceedings for the second consecutive day of the Monsoon session.

Outside Parliament, the government and the opposition accused each other of running away from debate on critical issues facing the country.

Congress MP Jairman Ramesh alleged that the government was acting "stubborn", but Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan hit back, saying opposition parties were creating a "ruckus" as do not want any meaningful debate in Parliament and only wish to blame the government outside the House.