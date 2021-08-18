Parliamentary Committee begins 4-days visit to J&K

The Committee comprising 28 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha is headed by senior Congress leader and Member of the Parliament, Anand Sharma.

The panel deliberated upon different issues pertaining to infrastructure, development, employment opportunities, business & trade, tourism, government run schemes and other issues.

The PRI representatives presented their views on their further empowerment as per the 73rd and 74th amendment. The Committee members listened to all the demands and issues and grievances put forth by the representatives of the grassroots institutions, while assuring them to include the suggestions in their report.

The representatives from industries, businesses, hospitality and hotel industry, tourism, etc. also interacted with the standing committee and highlighted the difficulties being faced by the industries due to COVID-19 pandemic.

They also voiced several suggestions and recommendations with regard to loans, incentives, schemes etc for the sustainability of industries in the UT.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur; Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment, Sarita Chouhan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, Sushma Chouhan; CEO Mission Youth J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, and other concerned were also present during the interactive sessions.