Parliamentary Committee reviews progress on AIIMS Kashmir project

Srinagar: The 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee currently on a ‘study tour’ to Kashmir took a review of AIIMS Kashmir project and its progress before proceeding to inspect a remote primary health center in Anantnag district.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, Nodal Officer AIIMS and new Medical Colleges in J&K said the members expressed satisfaction over the progress of the AIIMS project and inquired about the readiness to admit the first batch of MBBS students.“The delegation was informed that the central level team including Joint Secretary Health PMSSY inspected the revised layout plan,” the official said.

The layout plan of AIIMS Awantipora was recently modified after the Victor Forces stationed in the vicinity raised objection about a certain planned building posing a security threat to the camp.

The construction according to the new site plan was ready to start, the visiting delegation was told.

The members also sought details of the land acquisition, which they were told would be completed by the end of September.

Regarding the first batch of students, the delegation was informed that a team from AIIMS Rishikesh, the mentoring Institute, was expected to inspect the transit campus for the Institute identified in Srinagar. “AIIMS Kashmir will have its first batch of students by the upcoming academic session.”AIIMS Jammu which was also working from a temporary campus, has admitted one batch of students and was in the process of taking its second batch.

Following AIIMS Awantipora review, the Parliamentary Committee visited PHC Pahalgam where they reviewed the under-construction building and the routine work of the remote health center. “They were quite satisfied with both the projects,” the health official said.

On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Committee took a review of GMC Srinagar and PHC Chanapora. The members, many of whom are doctors, took stock of various facets of the health facilities including manpower, equipment and other patient services.

The Parliamentary delegation will meet heads of the various health departments on Wednesday at Pahalgam before wrapping up its tour.