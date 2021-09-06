Parliamentary Committee visits Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: On the first day of its two-day tour, the 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare today visited Government Medical College Srinagar and Primary Health Center Chanapora here and took stock of the various facilities and services available for patients.

Among the various concerns raised by the Committee at GMC Srinagar were the vacancies of senior level faculty at the medical college. The Medical College responded that the faculty shortage was being addressed with ‘academic arrangement’ and efforts were underway to fill the vacancies on fast track.