Parliamentary Committee visits Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: On the first day of its two-day tour, the 14-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare today visited Government Medical College Srinagar and Primary Health Center Chanapora here and took stock of the various facilities and services available for patients.
Among the various concerns raised by the Committee at GMC Srinagar were the vacancies of senior level faculty at the medical college. The Medical College responded that the faculty shortage was being addressed with ‘academic arrangement’ and efforts were underway to fill the vacancies on fast track.
The Committee headed by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, Member of Parliament arrived at GMC Srinagar post noon on Monday.
The members also sought details about the status and coverage of Ayushman Bharat scheme, COVID19 vaccination, access to Mental Health services, and facilities for non-communicable diseases like cancer and cardiac diseases.
The members also toured the Radiation Oncology department of GMC Srinagar and took stock of the infrastructure.
The shortage of manpower for Cancer treatment was highlighted by the GMC Srinagar and the Committee members sought the intervention of Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj in the matter. “Cancer treatment requires trained manpower in adequate numbers,” remarked a medico member of the Committee. A detailed stock of the equipment procured with Central Government assistance was taken including Linear Accelerator, Brachytherapy unit and Tele-Cobalt Unit.
The members arrived early Monday morning in Srinagar and visited PHC Chanapora. At the PHC which is a COVID19 designated hospital, the committee interacted with patients who raised various grievances like shortage of drugs in the hospital supply. The delegation meant to assess the healthcare status across states and recommend remedial measures for shortfalls is set to visit AIIMS Awantipora site on Tuesday following which a visit is planned to PHC Pahalgam. On Wednesday, a high level meeting with healthcare officials is slated at Pahalgam, a senior official said.
The committee comprised four Rajya Sabha members and 10 Lok Sabha members. It includes nine medicos.
The committee has recently expressed its concern over the lack of awareness regarding the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, media reported.