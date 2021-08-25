Parliamentary panel raises concern over delay in J&K, Ladakh projects

"Both the UTs are waiting for development that has been hampered by bureaucratisation of the process and a monopoly over releasing funds," a source familiar with the development said.

The Committee, headed by Congress Rajya Sabha Member Anand Sharma, was on the visit to J&K and Ladakh from August 17 to 21 and met the officials from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, civil administration of both UTs and also some industry leaders.

Expressing satisfaction over the situation vis-a-vis militancy, which is at an all-time low and there have been no instances of stone pelting in the Valley, the members also visited the CRPF camps and the border areas.

The sources also said that Committee members were not happy to see the living conditions of the CRPF personnel and quality of the food being provided to them and noted that these should be improved at the earliest.

The panel members also visited border areas on the 'Line of Control' and raised concern over the pathetic conditions of the roads leading to 'Border Out Posts.'