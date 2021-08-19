Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs meets J&K civil admin

The meeting was told that the region has now three-tier democratic set up in place and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies have been further empowered. Besides, public outreach programmes Back to Village, Jan Abhiyan, My Town My Pride etc were conducted across J&K.

With respect to the power scenario in J&K, the panel was informed that power generation projects have been fast-paced and 2500 MW would be added by the year 2025.

The Committee was informed about the road connectivity, water supply and was briefed about the status of schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and achievement of 100 per cent piped water supply to all rural schools and Anganwadi Centres in 18 districts of the UT.

While terming the tourism and industries as priority sectors, the meeting also deliberated upon the issues of industrial development, Tourism sector, employment of youth and women empowerment, sports activities. The meeting also discussed resettlement of Kashmiri Migrants in Kashmir.

Commenting on the covid-19 management in the UT, the panel appreciated COVID-19 mitigation and relief during the pandemic and recognized UT administration’s efforts and also implementation of e-office and other administrative reforms undertaken by the UT administration.

Earlier, the committee held an interactive session with the beneficiaries of Self Help Groups, representatives of Farmer Producer Organizations, high-density apple growers, saffron producers etc. On the occasion, the horticulturists and agriculturists representatives put forth their suggestions before the panel who assured that their recommendations would be considered suitably. Among other things, they also raised the issues of marketing of produce, storage capacity and cluster cold storage. On the occasion, the beneficiaries of youth-centric schemes and programmes also interacted with the committee members and raised the demand of the establishment of skill-specific institutions in far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel also visited CRPF camp of 132 battalion housed at Nedous Hotel Maulana Azad Road Srinagar.

The committee members held an interaction with the officers and Jawans of the camp.

