Parliament's Budget Session | Fin Min to present J&K’s Budget today

New Delhi: As the second part of the Parliament's Budget session begins on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House.

The Opposition is likely to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Top on the government's agenda would be getting Parliament's approval to the budgetary proposals and presentation of the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.