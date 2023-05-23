Parsanjeet Kaur from Poonch secures 11th rank

Poonch: Parshanjeet Kaur, 23, from Poonch town has outshined in UPSC examination securing 11th rank at the national level. Kaur daughter of Nirmal Singh and Darshan Kour hailing from Radio Station Mohalla in Poonch also qualified Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services this year.

Kaur said that she had her basics schooling from Poonch and completed her graduation from Government Degree College, Poonch and pursued her Masters from the University of Jammu.

“I relied on self studies with no coaching at all,” she said, terming hard work, time management, and motivational support of her family as her success catalysts.