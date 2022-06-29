‘Participation of civil society, locals inextricably woven into Yatra’

There is tremendous enthusiasm among devotees and people of J&K for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra beginning tomorrow and everyone is contributing to make this sacred pilgrimage successful, he added.

For many centuries, Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage is strengthening the bond of brotherhood & social unity, besides having a greater impact on the J&K’s economy, observed the Lt Governor

Government is making efforts to provide best possible facilities to the Yatris, however such holy occasion may not be complete without the wholehearted participation of the civil society. I have full faith that the devotees of Shri Amarnathji will return with God’s blessings and everlasting memories of warm hospitality of the 1.25 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.