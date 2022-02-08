Participatory processes in urban governance important for economic growth: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor said that the MoU between SMC and Praja foundation aims to empower citizen participation through enhanced e-Governance system in Srinagar and capacity building programmes for municipal councilors and administration.

“Relentless efforts for good urban governance and sustainability in cities to be further strengthened with cooperation of Praja Foundation,” the Lt Governor said.

“Transparent and participatory processes in urban governance are important for tapping the vast potential, vitality of cities and higher economic growth. Reforms in urban governance will improve urban infrastructure, urban services to the poor and help the cities to build on their inherent capacities,” the Lt Governor added.