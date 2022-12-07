Parts of Dal lake freeze as mercury nosedives in Kashmir, Ladakh

Srinagar: Parts of Dal Lake were frozen on Wednesday due to severe prevailing cold weather conditions and night temperature recorded a further drop in Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

Small rivulets, nallahs and streams connecting the interior parts of Dal lake were covered with a thick layer of frozen ice sheets as cold conditions prevailed in Srinagar with temperature plummeting to minus 3.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday which is minus 2.4 degree Celsius below normal during this period of the season for the summer capital.

Shikara men were seen breaking the icy surface of the Dal lake to make way for their boats in the waters in cold weather conditions coupled with fog and haze.