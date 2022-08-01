Parts of Kashmir receive fresh rains, mercury dips

Srinagar: While parts of Kashmir received fresh rains on Sunday night, the Meteorological Department Monday predicted more spells and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.
There has also been a dip in minimum temperatures and the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded below normal temperatures.
MeT officials here said that various places in Kashmir received spells of rain and thunderstorms during the last 24 hours.
They said there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershower over Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the next 24 hours.
MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours, Pahalgam received 31.4 mm of rain followed by Banihal 21.9 mm, Qazigund 12.8 mm, Kupwara 13.4 mm, Kokernag 13 mm, Kathua 10.8 mm, Srinagar 9.2 mm, Gulmarg 8.8 mm, Bhaderwah 7.5 mm, Jammu 6.8 mm, and Batote 2.2 mm.
Fresh rains also resulted in a slight rise in the water level in River Jhelum.
Officials said Jhelum was flowing at 9.16 ft (half of the flood alert mark) near Sangam at 9 am on Monday, recording an increase of nearly 3 ft from 6.25 ft in the last 24 hours.
At Ram Munshi Bagh here, the water level was 11.69 ft at 9 am compared to 10.54 ft at the same time on July 31.
The rains also brought down the minimum temperature to below normal at most places with the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recording a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius against 11 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius against 18.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 16.2 degrees Celsius against 16.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the south Kashmir resort Pahalgam recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius against 14.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that Kokernag recorded a low of 15.2 degrees Celsius against 16.8 degrees Celsius last night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
Kupwara town saw a low of 15.9 degrees Celsius against 17.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius below normal, the MeT officials said.
They said Jammu recorded a low of 24.5 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
Banihal recorded a low of 16.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 17.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 22.2 degrees Celsius, and Bhadarwah 17.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.