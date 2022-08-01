Parts of Kashmir receive fresh rains, mercury dips

Srinagar: While parts of Kashmir received fresh rains on Sunday night, the Meteorological Department Monday predicted more spells and thundershowers in the next 24 hours.

There has also been a dip in minimum temperatures and the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded below normal temperatures.

MeT officials here said that various places in Kashmir received spells of rain and thunderstorms during the last 24 hours.

They said there was a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershower over Kashmir and Jammu divisions in the next 24 hours.

MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours, Pahalgam received 31.4 mm of rain followed by Banihal 21.9 mm, Qazigund 12.8 mm, Kupwara 13.4 mm, Kokernag 13 mm, Kathua 10.8 mm, Srinagar 9.2 mm, Gulmarg 8.8 mm, Bhaderwah 7.5 mm, Jammu 6.8 mm, and Batote 2.2 mm.