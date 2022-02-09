Party run by a family for generations means only dynasty, no dynamics: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that when a political party is run for generations by a family, there is only dynasty, not dynamics.

PM Modi explained the difference between more than one person from the same family being in politics and one family taking over the complete party.

“From Kashmir to Punjab to Tamil Nadu, this phenomenon has been seen again and again and it is dangerous for democracy,” he said in an interview with a Delhi-based news wire agency.