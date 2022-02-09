Party run by a family for generations means only dynasty, no dynamics: PM Modi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that when a political party is run for generations by a family, there is only dynasty, not dynamics.
PM Modi explained the difference between more than one person from the same family being in politics and one family taking over the complete party.
“From Kashmir to Punjab to Tamil Nadu, this phenomenon has been seen again and again and it is dangerous for democracy,” he said in an interview with a Delhi-based news wire agency.
Elaborating further on the topic, the PM said, one of the worst examples of a dynasty taking over a complete party was when he read a message from someone that said nearly 45 people from the same family held posts or fought elections under the Samajwadi Party banner.
PM Modi was asked why he calls Samajwadi Party ‘fake socialists’. First of all, he asked whether Ram Manohar Lohia’s family, Nitish Kumar’s family or George Fernandes’ family is seen in politics?
“This is the difference between true socialists and fake socialists who make socialism just a front for their family to corner power,” he said.
PM Modi also revealed an interesting fact that throws light into his policy thinking.
He made it very clear that the government has no business to be in business. Instead, he said the government’s job is to ensure food for the poor, build houses & toilets for them, ensure clean drinking water, make health facilities available, build roads, and to work for the small farmers.
If working for the poor this way is socialism, then I am fine with it, said PM Modi. After PM Modi’s blistering rejoinders in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to the Congress, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was asked for a reaction. Rahul Gandhi’s reaction was – “I don’t need anyone’s certificate for my great grandfather”.
When asked about it, PM Modi made it clear that he never speaks of anyone’s father, mother, grandmother or great-grandfather. But he was speaking of India’s former Prime Minister.
In a way, PM Modi said that Rahul Gandhi was going down the wrong road thinking it is about his family, but instead, it is about the position his great grandfather held.
“Instead of anti-incumbency, wherever BJP has gone in the past few years, there has been pro-incumbency,” said PM. This is due to the work of BJP, he said.
Further, on the issue of UP having a trend of never repeating governments in the recent past, PM Modi said that UP had continuously voted for BJP thrice already – in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
So, the theory that UP doesn’t repeat its choices has already been proved wrong, and will be proven wrong once more, said PM.
PM Modi remembered this experience and said that he knows the bravery and warmth of Sikhs and he has also worked very closely in renovating the KotLakhpath Gurudwara in Kutch after it was devastated in the earthquake in 2001.