Path of all-round development passes through villages: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said addressing the ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’ at Panchayat Halqa Poolia, Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG said, “I strongly believe the path of all-round development passes through the villages.”
Addressing a gathering of farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), he said that the four-month Farmer Contact Campaign focuses on farmers’ orientation, skilling, handholding to ensure effective and efficient implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in J&K.
“HADP will ensure limitless potential and possibilities of development in the farming sector is fully realised to change the destiny of rural J&K,” Sinha said.
At the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, he shared the efforts of the J&K administration by keeping farmers at the centre of the policies to transform the agricultural economy.
“The unprecedented progress and growth in agriculture and allied sectors in J&K is a testimony to our resolve that there should be prosperity in all the farming households and the steady, viable and profitable farming should inspire the young generations to take up farming,” the LG said. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving ahead with a vision to take the agriculture sector in J&K on a trajectory of high growth and prepare our farmers to meet new challenges and make farming accessible and profitable.”
The LG lauded the progressive farmers of the district and other stakeholder associated with agriculture and allied sectors for their contributions in Anantnag’s tremendous growth in agriculture and allied sector.
He said that all the ambitious and innovative interventions, whether it was the revival of Mushk Budji or Yellow Revolution, were bearing fruit due to the impressive partnership between farmers and the administration.
Sinha said that the HADP would help the farmers to scale new heights.
“Today, Anantnag has the unique distinction of being the trout district of the country and the leading district of J&K in terms of sericulture sector. We have made multiple interventions to boost production. We have established three new organic clusters and the first Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO) of the fisheries sector in the district. Besides, processing and packaging units have been set up to promote trout farming on a large scale,” he said.
The LG urged the farmers across J&K to actively participate in the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan and explore new possibilities of growth and prosperity.
“HADP is a very ambitious programme and we are confident of achieving the new milestones. Our firm resolve to bridge the rural-urban gaps has already produced many concrete initiatives and impressive development in agri and agro-based small industries,” he said.
Sinha emphasised effective utilisation of the agri-infrastructure fund and also assured every possible support and assistance from the administration to the farming community and the budding agri-preneurs.
“Our dream is not only to build a strong farming ecosystem, but also to create opportunities for employment and self-employment at the local level through HADP, create rural assets, strengthen Self-Help Groups and make the 70 percent population engaged in farming self-reliant,” he said.
Responding to the demands and issues projected by the PRI representatives and the farmers, the LG assured that all the genuine concerns of the people would be addressed on priority.
He also reiterated the government’s commitment to work for the welfare of the people and not for a select few.
Sinha sought active participation of PRI members, people, and other stakeholders in the successful conduct of the upcoming G20 event.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase the real potential of J&K to the world,” he said.
District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag Chairperson Muhammad Yusuf Gorsi and Chairman Municipal Committee Dooru Muhammad Iqbal Ahangar hailed the efforts of the LG-led administration for the welfare of the farmers and transforming the lives of the people.
The progressive farmers also shared their success stories.
On the occasion, the LG distributed sanction letters to the beneficiaries of different government schemes.
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.