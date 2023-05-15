Path of all-round development passes through villages: LG

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the path of all-round development passes through the villages.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said addressing the ‘Kisan Sampark Abhiyan’ at Panchayat Halqa Poolia, Dooru in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG said, “I strongly believe the path of all-round development passes through the villages.”

Addressing a gathering of farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and members of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), he said that the four-month Farmer Contact Campaign focuses on farmers’ orientation, skilling, handholding to ensure effective and efficient implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) in J&K.

“HADP will ensure limitless potential and possibilities of development in the farming sector is fully realised to change the destiny of rural J&K,” Sinha said.

At the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, he shared the efforts of the J&K administration by keeping farmers at the centre of the policies to transform the agricultural economy.