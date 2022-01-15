Patient dies in mishap at Kulgam hospital

Kulgam: A 75-year-old patient died on Saturday, after he fell off from the third floor of a hospital building in south Kashmir's Kulgam. The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahmad Mala of Tarigam village.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Muzaffar Zargar said that Mala was undergoing treatment in the hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).