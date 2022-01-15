Patient dies in mishap at Kulgam hospital

Kulgam: A 75-year-old patient died on Saturday, after he fell off from the third floor of a hospital building in south Kashmir's Kulgam. The deceased was identified as Abdul Ahmad Mala of Tarigam village.
The Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital, Dr Muzaffar Zargar said that Mala was undergoing treatment in the hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
“He also had 'on and off confusion' issues and was roaming around, which is associated with the disease quite often," the MS said.
Dr Zargar said at around 6:30 am, when the ailing person was roaming around in the building, without the knowledge of his attendant in the hospital, he stepped over a narrow pipe, fell and died.
The MS ruled out the incident as the case of suicide. “ It was only an accident,” MS added. Police reached the spot and took up the investigations. The body was later handed over to the family for last rites.