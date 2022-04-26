Pattan road mishap: Another Sarpanch succumbs, death toll reaches 3

The ill-fated SRTC bus bearing number JK01Y-0802 was carrying Panchayat representatives and some cops deployed on their security who after attending Prime Minister Narinder Modi’s rally at Jammu were returning back to Kashmir.

The bus after reaching Renji Pattan on Monday evening had a head on collision with a tipper coming in opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe, that the front portion of the SRTC bus was completely damaged.

On the other hand tipper involved in the accident turned turtle, injuring its driver. Soon after the accident, a police party rushed to the spot and along with locals start rescue operation.

One of the injured Sarpanch was declared brought dead while two others latter succumbed.