Pattan road mishap: Another Sarpanch succumbs, death toll reaches 3

Baramulla: One more Sarpanch injured in Pattan road mishap on Monday succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital on Tuesday. With the fresh death, the death toll in Pattan road mishap reached to three including two Sarpanchs and a bus driver.
The deceased Sarpanch has been identified as Abdul Jabbar Lone, son of Abdul Rahim Lone, resident of Lachipora Baramulla. Earlier, a Sarpanch identified as Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Gulgam Kupwara besides driver of the vehicle, Abdul Qayoom Shah, resident of Gagloosa kupwara were killed in the same accident. Six others suffered injuries.
The ill-fated SRTC bus bearing number JK01Y-0802 was carrying Panchayat representatives and some cops deployed on their security who after attending Prime Minister Narinder Modi’s rally at Jammu were returning back to Kashmir.
The bus after reaching Renji Pattan on Monday evening had a head on collision with a tipper coming in opposite direction. The impact of the collision was so severe, that the front portion of the SRTC bus was completely damaged.
On the other hand tipper involved in the accident turned turtle, injuring its driver. Soon after the accident, a police party rushed to the spot and along with locals start rescue operation.
One of the injured Sarpanch was declared brought dead while two others latter succumbed.
ACCIDENT PRONE RANJI ROAD STRETCH
The Renji Pattan road stretch has so far consumed dozens of lives in various accidents. It is a curved road stretch with a slope. Despite most of the accidents occurring at this sloped curve, the authorities have so far taken no measures to prevent the accidents.
As per experts, the slope on the road stretch could be trimmed little besides while descending the slope the road could be raised so that vehicles on both sides of the road are visible.
“In order to prevent accidents on this particular road stretch, the slope need to be trimmed little while on the other side of the slope, the road need to be raised. By this vehicles on both side of the road stretch could be visible,” said Farooq Ahmad, a retired Assistant Executive Engineer.
As per official figures, in last two years, more than 13 accidents had happened on this road, resulting in death of several persons besides injuries to many.
The locals here also expressed concern over the growing number of accidents on this road stretch. They said authorities must ensure that vehicles passing on this road lower their speed, besides sign board on both side of the slope need to be installed depicting vulnerability of accident on this road stretch.