PDD daily wagers at forefront continue to suffer unheard

” In the past decade alone, we have lost about 68 of our men – who have been electrocuted to death. 280 others have been handicapped for life,” said Nazir Ahmad Wani,, president of Anantnag Daily wagers Electrical Employees Union.

In December, last year Salwat Bashir, 32 of Kokernag – a PDD Daily wager lost his life while repairing a high voltage line in Lisser-Kokernag. He left behind his wife, and two daughters, aged 12 and 6 months.

“Neither were we provided with a job under SRO nor any compensation,” said his wife. A decade back Muhammad Amin Bhat, 39, was repairing a fault in an electric line in Ashmuqam, Anantnag only to be electrocuted. He fell down and both his hands were damaged in the accident. Bhat’s right arm was amputated and his left arm is unable to function. “I cannot earn and can’t even eat with my own hands,” says Bhat. “We did get any financial help from authorities and to sell our land for my treatment,” he says.

Bhat said that due to the financial crisis he is not able to pay the school fees of his two sons either. To meet the end, his wife now sells homemade handicraft items. “ I gave thirteen years to the department and got nothing in return. Now, I only wish for a better life for my family and children,” Bhat says.