PDD employees’ regularisation | Finally, jubilant daily wagers see light at end of the tunnel

Spokesperson All J&K PDL, TDL Electrical employees union, Adeer Ahmad Wani said that they welcome this decision of the government. " I have myself given 13 years of services and there was no roadmap vis-a-vis regularisation of TDL, PDL employees. After incorporation of corporations, employees were awaiting the roadmap for regularisation, though it has come late still we welcome it."

Convener, Coordination Committee of Electrical Employees, Sachin Tickoo said that it was an employee-friendly decision adding that “it would pave way for the regularisation of TDL, PDL employees of the Power corporations of J&K.”

PDL, TDL employees though getting meager salaries have been at the forefront during last week's snowfall when the power distribution system in Kashmir had suffered huge damage.