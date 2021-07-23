PDD orders technical audit, intensive maintenance of all sub stations

Jammu: The Power Development Department (PDD) has decided to constitute Circle level audit and protection teams for technical audit, maintenance and testing of all 66-33/11-6.6kV sub stations in J&K.

An order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rohit Kansal today.

Commenting on the exercise, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department noted that the department had been grappling with a number of legacy issues pertaining to obsolete network, distribution bottlenecks and maintenance, particularly preventive maintenance issues. These led to breakdowns in the system causing disruptions in the distribution network and leading to inconvenience to consumers. He termed this initiative by the department in constituting special technical committees as a first ever effort to address on a sustainable and long term basis the technical shortcomings of the electrical infrastructure in the UT.

As per the order, the newly constituted protection team(s) will conduct testing of every existing 66-33/11-6.6kV substation within the jurisdiction of its O&M Circle, at least once during a calendar year and immediately after any major fault or addition of any new equipment/relay in the sub-station.