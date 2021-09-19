PDD records 278% increase in digital transactions

He directed the DISCOMS that to promote paperless bills and digital payments a special campaign should be launched across all websites and billing platforms to encourage and motivate consumers to adopt paperless bills. He also directed that to further ease the billing process, a single account needs to be created so that the customers who do not use digital means can pay their monthly bills at any branch of the bank over the counter.

Maintaining that customer satisfaction should be top priority of the department, he impressed upon the officers for integrating customer care numbers in a single call centre for better resolution of complaints through a unified software.

Principal Secretary also directed that grievance redressal mechanism should be made more prompt and all the grievances received through other means apart from social media platforms too must be integrated with the call centre. He also said that regular monitoring of progress of the call centre should be done regarding the complaints received and their disposal and MIS reports of complaints should be forwarded to his office on monthly basis and regular monitoring should be done at other levels.

He said that with unprecedented investment in infrastructure improvement in the past two years, PDD had made much progress in terms of power supply to the customers. Emphasizing that the credibility and strength of the department lies in transparency, the Principal Secretary said that consumers should be actively involved and made part of the system and data regarding billing, curtailments, power consumption should be shared with them. He also added that repeatedly damaged transformers should be flagged and the public should be informed about the reasons for the damage. He also said that DISCOMS should migrate to e-support services for utilizing the tracking mechanism of transformers in order to have quick repairs and replacements.

Regarding the asset mapping, it was given out in the meeting that asset mapping of 647 feeders has been completed and marking of assets like poles and substations is complete. Each asset is coded to indicate inventory origin and destination of supply. Principal Secretary directed that asset mapping of feeders has to be updated and upgraded on a continuous basis.

Maintaining that all the websites of JKPDD have to be compliant and consistent with government standards he said that all the websites of PDD should be parented to the main website. He further added that consumer oriented services should be available across all the websites of PDD and all should be cross linked.

Regarding the completion of various projects like SCADA, he said that it is a prestigious project and has to be completed within the stipulated time frame.