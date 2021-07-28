PDP committed to fight for Art 370, 35A: Mehbooba

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said that her party was committed to fight for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

"It took the BJP 70 years to abrogate Article 370, and even if it will take us 70 months to restore it, we will make it happen. Don’t lose faith. We have to fight peacefully,” she said.

Addressing main commemoration event on the occasion of 22nd foundation day of PDP at the party headquarters in Srinagar, Mehbooba reiterated that New Delhi “has to reverse its decision whereby it revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019”.

“It is high time that the idea to look at J&K through the security prism alone be given up. Such an approach has miserably failed to achieve the desired results. J&K has to be looked at as a political and human problem. It is an issue of people desirous of peace with dignity and identity,” Mufti said.

Terming the August 5 decision ‘illegal and unconstitutional’, Mehbooba said that the move has only added to the complexities of the J&K issue.

“Today we feel betrayed. The identity of J&K people was snatched illegally on August 5 (2019). But whatever was snatched from people, will have to be returned with interest,” she said.

Mehbooba said that India should initiate talks with Pakistan and resolve the issue amicably to bring about lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the entire subcontinent.

“It is our belief that peace in the South Asian region and the prosperity of people are subservient to sustainable peace in J&K,” she said.

Reaching out to the people of the country, Mehbooba said that “J&K had not acceded with a political party but the democratic and secular people of India and that they must not remain mute spectators while the people of J&K are being demeaned and muzzled”.

Mufti asked youth to “refrain from gun because it is used against Kashmiris”.

“There are forces who want that Kashmiri youth to pick up a gun so that they will get more opportunities to suppress Kashmiris,” Mufti said. "I want to tell these youths don’t pick up guns. You are being killed and you are leaving your parents behind,” she added.

Mufti reiterated that PDP hasn't changed its stand as it still believes that “resolution of the Kashmir issue is fundamental”.

"Whenever we got the role, whether we formed the government with Congress or the BJP, we made it the first condition that there should be talks with Pakistan and efforts to resolve the problem," she claimed.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi should change its security centric approach towards Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehbooba said, adding that “it (BJP) has miserably failed to achieve the desired results”.