Peace along LoC; 104-135 militants waiting to infiltrate: IG BSF Kashmir

“The overall scenario along the LoC is peaceful. Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, there has been a general peace all along the LoC in Kashmir frontier,” IG BSF Kashmir Raja Babu Singh told reporters during an annual press briefing here.

“There are reports that 104 to 135 terrorists are present across the LoC on different launching pads, waiting to infiltrate,” Singh informed. “As per intelligence input, last year 138-145 youths were indoctrinated to join different militant outfits,” he said.

BSF, besides the army, is on the frontier along LoC in Kashmir and IB in Jammu. There have been many incidents when BSF foiled infiltration bids along LoC and IB.