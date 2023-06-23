Peace established in J&K after Article 370 removal: Home Minister

He said that hatred towards anyone had not been the history of Kashmir and that Kashmir had accepted everyone who comes.

“Like a playing, jumping, and flowing river, the culture of Kashmir always moved ahead and never looked back,” Shah said.

“In such a situation, this ‘Vitasta Mahotsav’ has great importance,” he said.

The union home minister said that under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, PM Modi had given a vision to all the cultures of the country to move forward with each other through many programmes like ‘Kashi Telugu Sangamam’, ‘Tamil Saurashtra Sangamam’, ‘Kashi Tamil’ and ‘Vitasta Mahotsav’.

He said that this process would connect, strengthen, and put India once again at India’s aspired place of the world.

Shah said that about 1900 artists from Kashmir and about 150 artists from across the country would exhibit and exchange their art in the ‘Vitasta Mahotsav’ starting in Kashmir on Friday.

He said that only art, culture, and history could unite the country and ‘Vitasta Mahotsav’ was a unique event to unite India.

“This festival is a unique event where cuisines from all over the country will be available to local people and artists from all over the country will also enjoy Kashmiri cuisine,” the union home minister said. “Until we do not use our culture and art in connecting the country, we will not be able to use this unprecedented power of ours for the benefit of the country.”

He said that despite different cultures, languages, costumes, and food habits, everyone was an Indian and this was the country’s great strength.

Shah said that no country in the world had as much diversity as India.

He said PM Modi had decided to celebrate ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as well as the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and put three goals in front of everyone.

“First, every child of the country should know about our freedom struggle and freedom fighters and the culture of patriotism should be awakened in them. Secondly, we should glorify the achievements made by the country in 75 years in the whole world. Third, on the basis of the achievements of these 75 years, take a resolution about where India will be in every field in 2047, the centenary year of independence,” the union home minister said.

He said that the time of 75 to 100 years was the time to convert this resolution into achievement.

“The resolution we take today will turn into the achievement of the entire nation at the time of completion of 100 years and our India will become the India as imagined by the leaders of the freedom struggle,” Shah said.

He said that if every person takes a resolution in the year of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, then 130 crore steps of 130 crore people would take the country forward.

“The ‘Vitasta Mahotsav’ is the festival of the upcoming future of Kashmir, a link connecting glorious history with the bright future, and Kashmir and the country moving forward, creating a great India, this is the goal of this event,” the union home minister said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Home Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Culture were also present on this occasion.