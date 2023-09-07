Peace flourishing in all parts of J&K: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that peace was flourishing in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that interacting with Police personnel and officers who were part of Wednesday’s encounter in which a terrorist was eliminated at Chasana in Reasi district, the DGP said, “By and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K.”

He said that J&K Police was working day in and day out in providing a peaceful environment to the people.

“We have to continue our efforts in a mission mode to realise the terror-free J&K,” Singh said.

He said J&K Police along with other security forces were fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in J&K.

The DGP appreciated the swift move and alertness by the SHO Chasana and Incharge Police Post Tuli and their teams to track down the terrorist in the area.