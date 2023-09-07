Peace flourishing in all parts of J&K: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that peace was flourishing in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that interacting with Police personnel and officers who were part of Wednesday’s encounter in which a terrorist was eliminated at Chasana in Reasi district, the DGP said, “By and large peace is flourishing in all parts of J&K.”
He said that J&K Police was working day in and day out in providing a peaceful environment to the people.
“We have to continue our efforts in a mission mode to realise the terror-free J&K,” Singh said.
He said J&K Police along with other security forces were fully alert and working in tandem to put an end to terrorism in J&K.
The DGP appreciated the swift move and alertness by the SHO Chasana and Incharge Police Post Tuli and their teams to track down the terrorist in the area.
He said that this kind of action was being expected at all levels from the professional force like J&K Police.
Singh said that response to the information regarding the movement of terrorists was quick and efficient.
He presented rewards to the Police party that was part of the encounter.
“Work in a similar manner and don't allow any chance to Pakistan-backed terror groups in the area,” the DGP said.
He said that Reasi district was a sensitive place as it was connected with the border district of Rajouri as well as to Kashmir.
Singh said that there might be attempts of cross over from one district to another and as such, all the forces should continue to work together to foil such attempts.
He directed the officers to be vigilant on all fronts, particularly while keeping track of the movement of anti-national elements and their supporters.
The DGP directed for taking stringent actions against the people found involved in providing any kind of support to the terrorists.
He directed all the officers to monitor activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border.
Singh said that with the support of local people, security forces foiled several infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch-Rajouri belt of Pir Panchal region, besides seizing huge consignments of arms, explosives, and narcotics.
“The border security grid is much stronger than ever to scuttle any attempt of Pakistan to push terrorists and smuggle arms and narcotics,” the DGP said.
He directed for devising joint area domination plans for district Reasi with the involvement of Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence.
Singh also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in narco-trade.
He also interacted with the officers and Army personnel of 33 RR based at Chasana and also took a briefing on operational aspects in the area.
The DGP was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh.
DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, M Suleman Choudhary, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta and other jurisdictional officers received the DGP in Chasana.