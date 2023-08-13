Peace, prosperity in society should be our common goal: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said peace and prosperity in the society should be the common goal that the entire nation and the entire world was one family.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme at Srinagar, the LG said, “Let us devote ourselves to the ideals of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Lokmanya Tilak and work for the larger interest of the society.”
He called upon the youth to take inspiration from the valour and courage of brave hearts and strive to become worthy heirs of great leaders.
Sinha paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs and administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the students, PRI members, and the people.
He also interacted with freedom fighters, their family members and took their blessings.
“I bow my head in reverence to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. The memories of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” the LG said.
He said that the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan and Amrit Kalash Yatra across J&K reflects the resolve, the spirit and the dedication to the nation.
“Mitti (Soil) of the pious land of J&K will soon reach the national capital in Amrit Kalash. It is a symbol of the sacrifice of our brave hearts, a reflection of the new dreams and new aspirations of the people of J&K,” Sinha said.
He said that the ‘Vasudha Vandhan’ programme reminds one about the duty towards nature.
“The campaign to plant 75 saplings in every village and develop the ‘Amrit Vatika’ is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the efforts of sustainable development,” the LG said.
He urged the Panchayat members to involve students, youth, and local residents in large numbers with this campaign. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the J&K administration is determined to honour the memories of great personalities, martyrs, and great souls who have dedicated their life for building a peaceful and prosperous future of J&K,” Sinha said.
He also congratulated the students, the people and district administration for breaking the record of human chain formed in Srinagar under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
An official spokesman said that more than 15,000 people participated in Sunday’s event.
The spokesman said that as a part of the ongoing ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, Shila-Falkam would be installed in every village of J&K as a tribute to the fallen soldiers. Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta were also present on the occasion.