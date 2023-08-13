Peace, prosperity in society should be our common goal: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said peace and prosperity in the society should be the common goal that the entire nation and the entire world was one family.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ programme at Srinagar, the LG said, “Let us devote ourselves to the ideals of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Lokmanya Tilak and work for the larger interest of the society.”

He called upon the youth to take inspiration from the valour and courage of brave hearts and strive to become worthy heirs of great leaders.

Sinha paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs and administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge to the students, PRI members, and the people.

He also interacted with freedom fighters, their family members and took their blessings.

“I bow my head in reverence to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. The memories of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,” the LG said.

He said that the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan and Amrit Kalash Yatra across J&K reflects the resolve, the spirit and the dedication to the nation.