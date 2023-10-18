Peace returning to J&K: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that peace was returning to Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that delivering the welcome speech at the passing-out-cum attestation parade of the 16th basic recruitment training course of constables was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, Sheeri Baramulla, the DGP said, “With the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces, peace is returning to J&K.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had time and again appreciated and acknowledged the work of the J&K Police force which he said had acted as a morale booster in fighting the enemies of peace.

“In changing circumstances, we have been working day in and day out to realise terror-free J&K,” Singh said.

He said that J&K Police had started operation capacity building and under this, 21 police stations had been further strengthened and provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with the remaining terrorism.

“Another 22 police stations will be covered under this programme to ensure remaining terrorism is eliminated,” the DGP said.