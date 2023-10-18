Peace returning to J&K: DGP

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that peace was returning to Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that delivering the welcome speech at the passing-out-cum attestation parade of the 16th basic recruitment training course of constables was held at Subsidiary Training Centre, Sheeri Baramulla, the DGP said, “With the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces, peace is returning to J&K.”
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had time and again appreciated and acknowledged the work of the J&K Police force which he said had acted as a morale booster in fighting the enemies of peace.
“In changing circumstances, we have been working day in and day out to realise terror-free J&K,” Singh said.
He said that J&K Police had started operation capacity building and under this, 21 police stations had been further strengthened and provided with the latest gadgets and other facilities to deal with the remaining terrorism.
“Another 22 police stations will be covered under this programme to ensure remaining terrorism is eliminated,” the DGP said.
He said that the efforts and commitment of J&K Police had been acknowledged by one and all in the nation.
Singh paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of J&K Police who had been part of the mission of peace and sacrificed their lives for the cause.
He said that training was important for Police personnel and that this year alone around 14,000 personnel had been imparted different training courses.
The DGP said that around 1800 personnel had been provided commando training and were deputed at operation and security duty at different places of J&K.
He said that to augment the investigation resources of the force, around 799 Police personnel had been provided investigation skill training besides cyber handling crime training had been given to 2500 personnel.
Referring to the welfare measures, Singh said that several welfare initiatives had been taken for the Police personnel as well as for the SPOs.
About the promotions, he said that around 4000 police personnel had been promoted to different ranks this year so far and that a few days earlier 27 JKPS officers were inducted into IPS, which itself was a record.
The DGP thanked the J&K administration for approving and supporting various proposals of the J&K Police.
He said that two border battalions and two women battalions were recruited in the recent past, which would strengthen the security at borders and protect the rights of women.
Singh thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other dignitaries for attending the event and complimented the pass-outs for undergoing over 11 months of basic recruitment training successfully.
He congratulated the award-winning soldiers and the families and relatives of the passing-out constables.
The DGP said that this batch had undergone the latest methods of training including the Mission Karamyogi programme which was being conducted under the directions of BPR&D, MHA.
He complimented the Principal and his staff, both indoor and outdoor for imparting excellent training schedules to the trainees.
Singh expressed his pleasure over the recent survey and evaluation of work for different departments conducted by the Capacity Building Commission in which the commission had appreciated the work of J&K Police.
Principal STC Sheeri Muhammad Majid Malik gave an overview of the training programme and various activities conducted during the training course.
District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla chairperson, Safina Baig and Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal were also present on the occasion.
On this occasion recruit Constable Ghulam Mohammad No 1618/Bla was declared all-round best.
He was given an on-spot out-of-turn promotion to the rank of Selection Grade Constable.
Recruit Constable Syed Mujtaba No 491/Doda was declared 2nd all-round best and Recruit Constable Mohit Kumar No 699/IRP 7th Bn was adjudged 3rd all-round best.
Recruit Constable Vasu Sharam No 1039/Rajouri bagged first position in indoors, and Recruit Constable Gotam Lal No 1200/Rajouri bagged first position outdoors.
Recruit Constable Ishfaq Nazir and Lady Recruit Constable Yukta Samotra 736/IRP 15th Bn shared the first position in Range Classification.
Recruit Constable Mohit Kumar No 699/ IRP 7th Bn was the parade commander on the occasion while Recruit Constable Tabish Ramzan No 455 was the 2nd parade commander.