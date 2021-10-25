Pediatrics Hospital Bemina opens for patients today

Srinagar: Government Medical College Srinagar will start the Out Patient Services at the new premises of 500 Pediatrics Hospital Bemina from today, in addition to the existing set up at GB Pant Hospital Sonwar.
Health and Medical Education Department of J&K Government on Monday announced the inauguration of the 500 bedded Pediatrics Hospital at Bemina.
It said that OPD services will commence at the new location to pave way for phase-wise shifting of the Children Hospital operational at GB Pant Hospital for over a decade now.
"With the formal inauguration of the 500 bedded Pediatric Hospital (Phase I) at Bemina Srinagar, OPD services shall start from tomorrow 26th October 2021 at 10 pm," a Tweet from the official Twitter Handle of the department said.
The tweet further said that the process of shifting from GB Pant Hospital shall now be initiated and completed in phased manner.
Prof Muzaffar Jan, head department of Pediatrics at GB Pant Hospital said the OPD will function from two locations till GB Pant is completely vacated.
"We have made arrangements for basic diagnostics at the new location, however, it will take us a while to be operational in a full-fledged manner from that facility," he said.
Dr Jan said that patients can choose where they want to avail OPDs.