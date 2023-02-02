Pegged at Rs 44,538.13 Cr, central grants hiked by Rs 9000 Cr

Srinagar: The Union Budget 2023-24 for Jammu and Kashmir is yet another major initiative towards rapid growth and welfare of the people in J&K, an official spokesman said Thursday.

According to the official spokesman, this reflects commitment of the government to ensure holistic and inclusive development besides implementation of welfare programmes and execution of various schemes for all segments of the society.

The spokesman said that the allocation of Rs 35,581.44 crore in the Union Budget for J&K announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would accelerate the growth of the J&K.