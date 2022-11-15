PENDING POWER BILLS | KPDCL extends olive branch to defaulters

Baramulla: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Baramulla Tuesday directed all the defaulters of Baramulla town to clear their pending electricity bills and take advantage of the recently-announced amnesty scheme by the J&K administration.
An official of the KPDCL, Baramulla said that there are hundreds of defaulters across Baramulla district, who have not cleared their electricity dues yet.
“The defaulters include those who have not deposited electricity dues for six months to 10 years despite several notices,” he said.
The official said that at least 697 consumers had not paid their dues for the last several years while around 130 consumers had availed the amnesty scheme till date.
Urging consumers to take advantage of the recently announced amnesty scheme, the PDD official said that the defaulters need to take advantage of the scheme and clear their dues on time.
“The amnesty scheme provides a huge opportunity to the defaulters. They should avail it. Otherwise, as per the amnesty scheme, they have to face the course of action as per the law,” he said.