PENDING POWER BILLS | KPDCL extends olive branch to defaulters

Baramulla: The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Baramulla Tuesday directed all the defaulters of Baramulla town to clear their pending electricity bills and take advantage of the recently-announced amnesty scheme by the J&K administration.

An official of the KPDCL, Baramulla said that there are hundreds of defaulters across Baramulla district, who have not cleared their electricity dues yet.

“The defaulters include those who have not deposited electricity dues for six months to 10 years despite several notices,” he said.