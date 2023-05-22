People don't respond to strike calls anymore: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Monday said that the people in J&K do not respond to strike calls anymore and that the false narrative by the vested interests does not exist now as people had moved on with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of development.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 event here, the union minister said that the way the G20 event was conducted here sends a global message that the people of Kashmir had moved on with the mission led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for development and progress of the country, particularly of J&K.

"Kashmiri is intelligent, has aspirations, and is forward looking. A common Kashmiri is watching how Modi transformed India and Kashmir in the last nine years," he said.