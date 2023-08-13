People from different ideological backgrounds participate in Tiranga rally

Srinagar: People from different sections of the society on Sunday marched along the Boulevard here holding the tricolour as Srinagar played host to the Tiranga rally.
Attorneys, former Hurriyat leaders, business persons, and representatives of civil society participated in the event held near the SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, held under the auspices of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' aimed to encourage citizens to embrace the national flag as a symbol of unity and freedom.
The procession made its way from SKICC to the tranquil Botanical Garden, attracting enthusiastic participation from people of all ages and backgrounds.
This time there were no passes required to attend the rally even as some people were invited to participate.
“It was really a great moment for the people of Kashmir,” trader Farhan Kitab said. “We used to carry out such rallies when I was in school.”
He said that he joined the Tiranga rally early in the morning along with a group of traders.
President of the Private School Association, Ghulam Nabi War, who participated in the rally, said that they owe a lot to the nation.
“The vibrant display of patriotism reflects the people of Jammu and Kashmir's collective sentiment, emphasising their unwavering commitment to the nation,” he said.
The invites and participants included former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Sheik Ashiq and Muhammad Yaseen of Trade Association, lawyer Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Javid Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Ajaz Ahmad War.
"It is a new beginning and a wonderful indicator,” said Sheik Ashiq. “This rally did the finest job of portraying the shift that is now taking place on the ground."
An engineering student Muhammad Idrees said, “The flag represents upholding the idea of India in which Kashmir is at the core of the Indian nation. Kashmir was a place where hoisting the tricolour was a matter of contest for decades. Now all that has changed. This change has to be measured not through the physical optics but the mental space it occupies as is the case with states and union territories.”
Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Kongposh also participated in the rally and described it as an honour.
“It was a great moment and hour for me to participate in the rally organised to celebrate the country's independence,” he said.
Bhat said that the most significant part was that it represents the moral compass of Indian leadership of the day, which looks beyond the narrow political objectives.
In the 103rd episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the success of last year’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.
“Similarly, this time too we have to hoist the tricolour at every house, and continue this tradition,” he said.
The PM also announced the launch of a new campaign ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ to honour the country’s fallen soldiers and said that several programmes would be organised across the country in their memory.
The rally was flagged off by LG Manoj Sinha and attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary R K Goyal, DGP Dilbag Singh, Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Badhuri.