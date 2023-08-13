People from different ideological backgrounds participate in Tiranga rally

Srinagar: People from different sections of the society on Sunday marched along the Boulevard here holding the tricolour as Srinagar played host to the Tiranga rally.

Attorneys, former Hurriyat leaders, business persons, and representatives of civil society participated in the event held near the SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally, held under the auspices of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' aimed to encourage citizens to embrace the national flag as a symbol of unity and freedom.

The procession made its way from SKICC to the tranquil Botanical Garden, attracting enthusiastic participation from people of all ages and backgrounds.

This time there were no passes required to attend the rally even as some people were invited to participate.

“It was really a great moment for the people of Kashmir,” trader Farhan Kitab said. “We used to carry out such rallies when I was in school.”

He said that he joined the Tiranga rally early in the morning along with a group of traders.