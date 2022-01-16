People have biggest role in stopping COVID: LG Sinha

He cited the example of growth story of Gurgaon- where a cluster of few villages was transformed into a vibrant industrial ecosystem, today housing offices of 250 of the world's largest multinational companies bringing in massive investment, opportunities and prosperity for common citizens.

“Not only ideas but belief in development creates revolution in the society. All positive changes that have taken place in the society have been achieved by supporting and not opposing development”, the Lt Governor said.

During the address, the Lt Governor shared several success stories and the suggestions sent by the citizens from across the UT. He also congratulated the Sahitya Akademi Award-2021 awardees - Raj Rahi, Khalid Hussain and Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtwari from the region.

The Lt Governor made special mention of success stories of young innovator, Tauseef Ali Malik who has converted the traditional bukhari into a portable room heater and has been awarded the National Innovation Foundation Award and Masrat Farooq, a 27-year-old girl who is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in Srinagar.