People in large numbers participate in celebrations

Srinagar: People in large numbers participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir on Tuesday.

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across Kashmir with scores of functions taking place even as extraordinary security arrangements were in place for smooth celebrations.

On Tuesday, the country celebrated its 77th Independence Day, marking 76 years of freedom from British rule.

The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Nation First, Always First’, an integral part of the broader ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main Independence Day function here at Bakshi Stadium.

The tricolour was also unfurled in all district headquarters and the government departments across the region. At the respective district headquarters, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons were the chief guests.

Long queues of people could be seen outside the Bakshi Stadium since Tuesday morning.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people and the internet, which used to be a norm on Independence Day in Kashmir until 2021.

In the queues were men, women, and children seen waving the tricolour.

The people at Bakshi Stadium had started to arrive at 8 am. All entered the stadium after proper frisking and witnessed the colourful parade amid scorching heat.

“This is the first time in my life that I am attending the Independence Day function,” said Mayur Ashraf, a 10th standard student who was accompanied by his father and sister.

Abdul Ahad, 30, a grocery shop owner said that he was encouraged by the statements of officials that there were no restrictions.