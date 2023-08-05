People living freely after decades: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said people of Jammu and Kashmir were now living freely after decades. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that handing over appointment letters to Anganwadi Sanginis and Sahayikas, and specially-fitted 2832 scooties to persons with disabilities across J&K at a ceremony held at SKICC in Srinagar, the LG said, “The biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended.”
He said that the poorest of the poor feel now that the government belongs to them.
“Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront. Pakistan backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement,” Sinha said.
He said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the discriminatory system, which harboured separatism and nepotism.
“The PM ushered sustained peace, dignity, security, equal access to resources for new aspirations, and new resolutions for J&K’s glorious future,” the LG said.
He said that complete dismantling of terror sympathisers and secessionist networks had allowed the society to live with freedom and without fear.
“We have laid a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of J&K. We have ended decades of tyranny and terror ecosystem. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we have established a lasting peace, which has brought social justice, opportunity and dignity to people,” Sinha said.
He said that the unprecedented growth and peace was a testament to the dedication, hard work, meticulous planning, and implementation of team J&K.
“I dedicate these initiatives to the people who are working with commitment to build corruption-free, fear-free, Aatmanirbhar J&K,” the LG said.
“The new initiatives of Mission Youth will empower youngsters, help them become leaders and change makers of tomorrow,” he said.
Sinha shared J&K’s extraordinary journey over the past four years and reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to the service of the common man.
He said that the government was dedicated to the ideals of social justice and equality.
The LG also acknowledged the significant contribution of various sections of society in J&K’s growth and development.
“Youth, women, and farmers are at the forefront of advancing and improving quality of life and all round development for inclusive J&K,” he said.
Sinha also launched Mission Youth’s Protsahan Scheme and soft skill training and coaching programme for judicial and other legal services.
He also felicitated the candidates trained by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) while the result for PARVAAZ (NEET and JEE) was also declared.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd, Ambarish Datta; and member SEBI Ashwani Bhatia also spoke on the occasion.
Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda; ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; CEO Mission Youth, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; senior officials, officials of BSE, and SEBI, beneficiaries and prominent citizens were also present on the occasion.