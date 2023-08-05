People living freely after decades: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said people of Jammu and Kashmir were now living freely after decades. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that handing over appointment letters to Anganwadi Sanginis and Sahayikas, and specially-fitted 2832 scooties to persons with disabilities across J&K at a ceremony held at SKICC in Srinagar, the LG said, “The biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended.”

He said that the poorest of the poor feel now that the government belongs to them.

“Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront. Pakistan backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement,” Sinha said.

He said that on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the discriminatory system, which harboured separatism and nepotism.

“The PM ushered sustained peace, dignity, security, equal access to resources for new aspirations, and new resolutions for J&K’s glorious future,” the LG said.