People must be educated about danger of 3rd wave: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today interacted with Senior Officials, Deputy Commissioners and SPs to discuss Covid related situation in the UT.

During the Covid Task Force meeting, the Lt Governor took an assessment of health infrastructure, Oxygen plants and measures being taken to contain the spread of Corona virus.

In the meeting with DCs and SPs, Lt Governor reviewed the progress of vaccination, positive cases in the districts, Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and steps taken to further strengthen the measures during post-unlock period, an official handout said.

Test-Track-Treat and now, Teeka are long term solutions to mitigate the spread of Corona Virus. Panchayats with large number of positive cases should be paid special attention to set up Micro Containment Zones, observed the Lt Governor.

He also passed specific directions for increasing RT-PCR tests in areas with high positivity rate.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to be well-prepared in advance to deal with the possible 3rd Wave of Corona Virus or any future health emergencies.