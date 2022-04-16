People need to rise up against innocent killings in Kashmir: Altaf Bukhari

Responding to a question about the latest killing of a sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo by terrorists at Goshbug in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, Bukhari asked what his fault was and said he was only trying to serve the people .

“The gunmen behind the innocent killings are no more unidentified. The killers and at whose behest they are killing innocents are well known. It will not last for a long time,” he said.

He said the people of Kashmir have tolerated a lot over the past three decades of violence as a result of which graveyards are full of youngsters.

“I appeal to the youth to stay away from the subversive elements. Both who are killing and who are getting killed are our own. The time will come when these subversive elements will not be able to walk,” he said. Bukhari said the situation in Kashmir is peaceful and there is no spurt in the killings by terrorists.