People of Indian Diaspora including J&K have become most prosperous group in the world: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the transformation post-2019 had empowered every section of the society with access to all benefits provided by the constitution.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar on ‘Society, Culture and Social Change: Kashmir and Beyond’ organised by the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Indian Sociological Society, the LG said that deliberate attempts were made to keep J&K, the land of spirituality and wisdom, away from progress and prosperity due to Article 370 and Article 35-A.

“The lack of access to benefits brought stagnation to growth. Discrimination was a norm and social welfare was an exception,” he said. “However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the progressive laws were implemented and reforms introduced to bring J&K at par with other developed states.”

The LG said that J&K’s socio-economic and cultural sector was witnessing a transformation.

“We aim for higher economic growth and fast infrastructure development while preserving and promoting our cultural ethos,” he said.

The LG said that the two-day seminar would generate actionable recommendations that had the potential to accelerate the means of the welfare of the general populace.