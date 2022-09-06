People of Indian Diaspora including J&K have become most prosperous group in the world: LG

Awantipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the transformation post-2019 had empowered every section of the society with access to all benefits provided by the constitution.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a seminar on ‘Society, Culture and Social Change: Kashmir and Beyond’ organised by the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Indian Sociological Society, the LG said that deliberate attempts were made to keep J&K, the land of spirituality and wisdom, away from progress and prosperity due to Article 370 and Article 35-A.
“The lack of access to benefits brought stagnation to growth. Discrimination was a norm and social welfare was an exception,” he said. “However, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all the progressive laws were implemented and reforms introduced to bring J&K at par with other developed states.”
The LG said that J&K’s socio-economic and cultural sector was witnessing a transformation.
“We aim for higher economic growth and fast infrastructure development while preserving and promoting our cultural ethos,” he said.
The LG said that the two-day seminar would generate actionable recommendations that had the potential to accelerate the means of the welfare of the general populace.
He said that all such recommendations would be incorporated into the policy-making by the J&K administration and implemented on the ground for the welfare of the common man.
The LG said that India thrives in its diversity.
“Moral and social values, ancient tradition, and cultural legacy is the real wealth of our society. We have overtaken the UK to become the world's fifth-largest economy which shows our socio-economic development derives strength from these values,” he said. “Today, the Indian diaspora is considered the largest and the most prosperous group in the world, and people of Indian origin including J&K have become the significant drivers of global growth.”
Underscoring that mobility, access to growth, and greater control were the key to socio-economic growth, the LG said that a large population of J&K was deprived of it for a long time.
Speaking on the social transformation taking place in different sectors in J&K in the past three years, he said that the accelerated pace of development, participative, transparent, and accountable governance system, massive investment flow, easy accessibility of public service, empowerment of women, and deprived section of the society was being ensured to end social-inequality.
The LG said that the unprecedented change taking place in J&K was also helping promote cultural activities.
“A cinema hall is opening this month after three decades. The culture of organising literary festivals and art camps has picked up across J&K. Local handicrafts and handlooms sectors have been revived and a new dawn has been witnessed by the tourism sector,” he said.
The LG congratulated Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and convener of the event Prof Abha Chauhan for facilitating an open academic dialogue that brought together experts, sociologists, and academicians from across India and abroad to discuss changes in the backdrop of accelerated development and globalisation.
Prof Romshoo in his welcome address highlighted the significance of academia in finding solutions to the problems of society and the world.
He underscored the university’s crucial role in guiding and preparing the future human capital.
President Indian Sociological Society and convener of the event Prof Abha Chauhan spoke on the syncretic culture prevalent in Kashmir for centuries.
“Sociology is needed in every sphere of life and society. The idea of the seminar is to focus on implementing the key values of sociology in society,” she said.
Organising Secretary Prof Pirzada Muhammad Amin said that experts from universities around the country and abroad would share their knowledge and deliver lectures through offline and online modes during the seminar.
Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Nilofer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez were also present on the occasion.