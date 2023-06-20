‘People ready to welcome yatris’

Srinagar: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya Tuesday said that the people of Kashmir were ready to welcome Amarnath Yatris with open arms and that hoteliers had made all necessary arrangements to enable the hassle-free travel of guests during their yatra.
“The people of Kashmir are renowned for their warmth and friendliness. This is a well-known truth. Despite odds, in the past, we have also welcomed and shown our affection to the yatris. This time around, too, we are prepared to welcome them and make sure their time in Kashmir is unforgettable so they can leave as our brand ambassadors and share the warmth and affection they experienced here with the people of their cities,” Chaya said.
He said that the Hoteliers Club convened an all-member review meeting to make sure that hotels were prepared to host the yatris.
“Annual Amarnath Yatra 2023 would commence on July 1 and hoteliers have made enough arrangements in place to ease the difficulties of the yatris,” Chaya said. According to him, all parties involved attended the conference where a number of topics pertaining to the Amarnath Yatra 2023 were discussed and debated to offer the finest services to the Amarnath Yatris.
“In addition to hotels, the government should make the necessary preparations for a successful yatra,” Chaya said, adding that large residential facilities should be provided for yatris who would travel from different areas of the country.
“By establishing road services in Sonamarg and Pahalgam, the authorities should make every effort to make yatris travel as easy as possible. The purpose of the meeting was to welcome yatris this year. It has always been our custom to extend a warm welcome to them. Our hotels are ready to serve worshippers efficiently if they want any amenities,” he said.
“Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal promised that we will find solutions to all of our issues. Hopefully, now is the ideal moment to macadamise the roads leading to the cave. To lessen annoyance, additional appropriate lighting arrangements should be made. Wherever that needs repair, it should be done first,” he said.
According to Chaya, the J&K Hoteliers Club has taken up the issue of land lease extensions for properties in Gulmarg. “We are confident it can be resolved as soon as possible to help the hotel industry in Gulmarg thrive,” he said.
Chaya applauded Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for taking action to promote stability and growth in the area.