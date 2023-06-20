‘People ready to welcome yatris’

Srinagar: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya Tuesday said that the people of Kashmir were ready to welcome Amarnath Yatris with open arms and that hoteliers had made all necessary arrangements to enable the hassle-free travel of guests during their yatra.

“The people of Kashmir are renowned for their warmth and friendliness. This is a well-known truth. Despite odds, in the past, we have also welcomed and shown our affection to the yatris. This time around, too, we are prepared to welcome them and make sure their time in Kashmir is unforgettable so they can leave as our brand ambassadors and share the warmth and affection they experienced here with the people of their cities,” Chaya said.

He said that the Hoteliers Club convened an all-member review meeting to make sure that hotels were prepared to host the yatris.