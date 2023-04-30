People rue lack of X-ray facility at NTPHC Qalamabad

Kupwara: The residents of Qalamabad and adjacent areas Sunday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure an X-ray facility at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) causing hardships to the patients.
The residents said that due to the lack of an X-ray facility at NTPHC Qalamabad, they are forced to carry their patients to Handwara for undergoing X-ray procedures.
“We have been demanding X-ray and ECG facilities here for a long time now but don’t know why authorities are reluctant to provide this basic facility to people,” Mohammad Akbar, a local told Greater Kashmir.
“This hospital caters to dozens of villages but has been left without the X-ray facility leaving people high and dry,” he added.
The residents said that the hospital authorities received a new digital X-ray plant a fortnight ago but nothing has been done so far to install the said plant.
They have appealed to authorities to take concrete steps for the installation of the X-ray plant so that the hardships being faced by the patients may end.
When Greater Kashmir brought this issue to the notice of Block Medical Medical Officer (BMO) Langate Dr Gowhar Ahmad, he said that they are waiting for the expert engineers so that the X-ray plant would be installed.