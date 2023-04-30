People rue lack of X-ray facility at NTPHC Qalamabad

Kupwara: The residents of Qalamabad and adjacent areas Sunday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure an X-ray facility at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) causing hardships to the patients.

The residents said that due to the lack of an X-ray facility at NTPHC Qalamabad, they are forced to carry their patients to Handwara for undergoing X-ray procedures.

“We have been demanding X-ray and ECG facilities here for a long time now but don’t know why authorities are reluctant to provide this basic facility to people,” Mohammad Akbar, a local told Greater Kashmir.

“This hospital caters to dozens of villages but has been left without the X-ray facility leaving people high and dry,” he added.