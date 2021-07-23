‘People with Covid antibodies doubled in 6 months’

Prof M Saleem Khan, head department of Social and Preventive Medicine and nodal officer for this Indian Council of Medical Research survey said that presence of antibodies in blood have been found to provide “a certain immunity” against the subsequent infections. “Antibodies reduce the severity as well as the duration of the infection,” he said.

While underlining the high level of antibodies in fully vaccinated people, he said, 9 out of every 10 individuals have a good immune response and the latest studies have shown that they will be protected from severe disease from most variants of the SARS-COV2. One of 10 had no antibody response despite vaccination.

Although the percentage of antibodies is high in unvaccinated individuals as well, 6 out of every 10 people samples, Prof Khan said, “Natural infection can be severe and have even proven fatal. Vaccines are completely safe and ensure safety in future,” he said. He stressed the need to get vaccinated and COVID19 protocols to avert the projected third wave.

The all-India the sero prevalence is around 67.6 percent in general population while in health care providers, it is 85.2 percent.

The study was coordinated by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology and facilitated by National Institute of Research on Tuberculosis Chennai. A study is underway across all ten districts of Kashmir where samples are taken from children, adults and pregnant women among general population, health care providers and police personnel to ascertain sero prevalence among these different strata of population. “We are expecting results of pan Kashmir district-wise study in 3-4 weeks which shall guide the policy makers in decision making about COVID management and protocols,” said Prof Khan.

He thanked DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, CMO Pulwama Dr. Hassina Mir, Epidemiologist Dr. Syed Arshad, BMOs, MOs, and lab and field staff of district Pulwama for the support to the project.