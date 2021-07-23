‘People with Covid antibodies doubled in 6 months’

Srinagar: Between December last year and June this year, people with COVID19 antibodies, an indicator of a person’s capacity to fight SARS-CoV2 infection, have doubled in Kashmir, a pilot study by Government Medical College Srinagar has shown. Among fully vaccinated people, 9 out of every 10 individuals have antibodies, the study shows.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), Sero prevalence surveys provide complete picture of “how much of a population has been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and will capture unrecognized cases not identified through routine or active surveillance.” The recent and the fourth round of sero-survey carried out in district Pulwama by the department of Community Medicine GMC Srinagar analysed 430 blood samples collected across 10 clusters of the district collected in the month of June. These included 106 samples of people who were healthcare workers.
The results of the survey showed 61.2 percent sero positive among general population, and 81.1 percent in health workers in Pulwama district. On another parameter, the survey found antibodies in 89.8 percent of fully vaccinated persons as against 62.3 in unvaccinated people. The presence of antibodies in unvaccinated individuals reflects a previous infection of SARS-CoV2. In last three rounds conducted in 2020 in Pulwama district, the sero-prevalence of SARS CoV2 infection among general population was found to be 2 percent, 27.3 percent and 31.5 percent respectively. The last sero-study was carried out in November-December last year. In the previous six months, the sero-prevalence of SARS-CoV2 antibodies has doubled up reflecting the widespread infections in the district.
Prof M Saleem Khan, head department of Social and Preventive Medicine and nodal officer for this Indian Council of Medical Research survey said that presence of antibodies in blood have been found to provide “a certain immunity” against the subsequent infections. “Antibodies reduce the severity as well as the duration of the infection,” he said.
While underlining the high level of antibodies in fully vaccinated people, he said, 9 out of every 10 individuals have a good immune response and the latest studies have shown that they will be protected from severe disease from most variants of the SARS-COV2. One of 10 had no antibody response despite vaccination.
Although the percentage of antibodies is high in unvaccinated individuals as well, 6 out of every 10 people samples, Prof Khan said, “Natural infection can be severe and have even proven fatal. Vaccines are completely safe and ensure safety in future,” he said. He stressed the need to get vaccinated and COVID19 protocols to avert the projected third wave.
The all-India the sero prevalence is around 67.6 percent in general population while in health care providers, it is 85.2 percent.
The study was coordinated by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology and facilitated by National Institute of Research on Tuberculosis Chennai. A study is underway across all ten districts of Kashmir where samples are taken from children, adults and pregnant women among general population, health care providers and police personnel to ascertain sero prevalence among these different strata of population. “We are expecting results of pan Kashmir district-wise study in 3-4 weeks which shall guide the policy makers in decision making about COVID management and protocols,” said Prof Khan.
He thanked DC Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, CMO Pulwama Dr. Hassina Mir, Epidemiologist Dr. Syed Arshad, BMOs, MOs, and lab and field staff of district Pulwama for the support to the project.