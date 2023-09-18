People’s trust in Parliament's biggest achievement of 75 years: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that the biggest achievement of the past 75 years in the country was the continuously growing trust of the people in the Parliament.

An official spokesman in a statement to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that addressing the special session of the Parliament in Lok Sabha, the PM said, “In the 75 years, the biggest achievement has been the continuously growing trust of the common citizens in their Parliament.”

The special session is taking place from September 18 to 22, 2023.

Modi said that today was an occasion to recollect and reminisce the parliamentary journey of 75 years of India before the proceedings were shifted to the newly inaugurated building.

Speaking about the old parliament building, he said that the building served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India’s independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.

The PM said that though the decision to construct this building was made by foreign rulers, it was the hard work, dedication, and money spent by Indians that went towards its development.

He said that in the journey of 75 years, this house had created the best of the conventions and traditions which had seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all.