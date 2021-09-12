Perpetrators identified, will be brought to justice: DGP Dilbag

Srinagar: Terming the killing of Arshid Ashraf Mir, a probationary Sub-Inspector of J&K Police, as a tragic loss for J&K Police and his family, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that attackers involved in the incident have been identified and will be brought to justice.
“It is a very tragic incident. We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of the service,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the deceased cop held at District Police Lines here.
“He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for the check-up of an accused person and while he was coming back from the hospital, he was shot at,” the DGP said.
The DGP said that Arshid was immediately evacuated to the hospital. “But, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. It is a very tragic loss for us and a tragic loss for the family and we express our condolences,” he said.
“The perpetrators of the crime, involved in this case, have been identified and they will be brought to justice,” he said.
The J&K Police chief said: “Every life lost is a concern for us whether it is of a police man, a civilian or a security force personnel,” he said. The DGO said that those involved in the killing of civilians or security forces in earlier incidents have been brought to justice. “In this particular case also our investigating agencies and operational teams are working and soon they will be able to take care of this case also”.
He said about a dozen modules involved in pistol shooting or killings have been wiped out. “Whenever an old team is wiped out, a new team tries to take their place,” he said. “The new team has also almost been identified and action will be taken against them soon.”
Besides DGP, the wreath laying ceremony was attended by Special Director General of Police, CID, RR Swain, senior officers of paramilitary personnel, DIG central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary and other officers.