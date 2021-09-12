Perpetrators identified, will be brought to justice: DGP Dilbag

The DGP said that Arshid was immediately evacuated to the hospital. “But, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. It is a very tragic loss for us and a tragic loss for the family and we express our condolences,” he said.

“The perpetrators of the crime, involved in this case, have been identified and they will be brought to justice,” he said.

The J&K Police chief said: “Every life lost is a concern for us whether it is of a police man, a civilian or a security force personnel,” he said. The DGO said that those involved in the killing of civilians or security forces in earlier incidents have been brought to justice. “In this particular case also our investigating agencies and operational teams are working and soon they will be able to take care of this case also”.

He said about a dozen modules involved in pistol shooting or killings have been wiped out. “Whenever an old team is wiped out, a new team tries to take their place,” he said. “The new team has also almost been identified and action will be taken against them soon.”

Besides DGP, the wreath laying ceremony was attended by Special Director General of Police, CID, RR Swain, senior officers of paramilitary personnel, DIG central Kashmir, Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary and other officers.