Petrol bomb thrower arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested a woman, who they said is involved in hurling Petrol bomb in Sopore town earlier this week.
“The woman has been arrested and investigations are on,” IGP Kashmir told Greater Kashmir on Thursday.
She has been identified as Hasina Akhtar w/o Muhammad Yousuf Bhat r/o Sheeri Baramulla ( age 38 years).
Police said that Hasina received primary education from Darul Uloom and class 10 from Hanfia School Sheeri.
“During the year 2008-10 she came into contact with separatist leader and chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi and adopted extremist ideology,” police said “Her husband Muhammad Yousuf Bhat was a stone pelter and he was booked under PSA for 17 months in the year 2016.”
In the year 2019 a case ( FIR 281/2019 under UAPA ) police said was registered in Handwara against her for posting posters of terrorist outfit LeT.
Again a case ( FIR 12/2021 under UAPA)was registered against her. She was released on bail in December 2021, police added. “After this terror incident, she has been evading arrest. Sopore police arrested her today evening and investigation started.”