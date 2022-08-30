PHE daily wagers stage demo; demand implementation of Minimum Wages Act

Srinagar: Demanding implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, scores of daily wagers from the PHE Department Tuesday held a protest in Srinagar. The daily wagers assembled at the Press Colony here and demanded implementation of the Minimum Wages Act.

The protesting daily wages said that for years they were receiving meager salaries which were not enough for them to make ends meet.

The daily wages were holding placards that read ‘Implement Minimum Wages Act’ and ‘Regularise our services’.