PHE daily wagers stage demo; demand implementation of Minimum Wages Act

Srinagar: Demanding implementation of the Minimum Wages Act, scores of daily wagers from the PHE Department Tuesday held a protest in Srinagar. The daily wagers assembled at the Press Colony here and demanded implementation of the Minimum Wages Act.
The protesting daily wages said that for years they were receiving meager salaries which were not enough for them to make ends meet.
The daily wages were holding placards that read ‘Implement Minimum Wages Act’ and ‘Regularise our services’.
President of PHE Daily Wagers Forum, Sajad Ahmad Parry said that they had assembled to remind the administration about their promise of implementing the Minimum Wages Act.
“In April, the government increased our daily wages by Rs 75. At that time, the LG’s administration promised that they would implement the Minimum Wages Act within three months. It has been more than four months now but nothing has been done. It is the moral responsibility of the administration to give us our basic right of minimum wages. The inflation is high and we are not able to make ends meet. We demand that the Minimum Wages Act should be implemented along the lines of Delhi Union Territory,” Parray said.
He said that the government had constituted an advisory board for rate review of minimum wages.
Parray said that they want the board to keep the daily wagers of PHE in consideration as they had been working tirelessly to provide essential services.
The protesting daily wagers said that for years they had been facing various issues and wanted a regularisation policy so that their issues were solved once and for all.
“Over the past many years, we have faced issues like low wages and pending payments. The government should at least start implementing the Minimum Wages Act so that we do not suffer. We also want our services to be regularised under a proper job policy so that we can feed our family and give a better life to our children,” said a group of protesting daily wagers.
The aggrieved said that they would hit the roads if their demands were not met.
They also appealed to LG Manoj Sinha to look into the issue personally so that they do not suffer.