Picnic turns tragic as 2 girls drown in Tangmarg stream

Baramulla: A picnic turned into tragedy when two girls drowned in a stream in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday while two others— a girl and a boy— were rescued.

The incident happened when some boys and girls, who were part of two families on a picnic, were taking pictures in the Drang stream and suddenly they were washed away by the fast flowing stream.

The deceased were identified as Isha, 18, and Abida, 16, both residents of Srinagar. Two others rescued by the police and the locals, suffered injuries in the incident.