Picnic turns tragic as 2 girls drown in Tangmarg stream

Baramulla: A picnic turned into tragedy when two girls drowned in a stream in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday while two others— a girl and a boy— were rescued.
The incident happened when some boys and girls, who were part of two families on a picnic, were taking pictures in the Drang stream and suddenly they were washed away by the fast flowing stream.
The deceased were identified as Isha, 18, and Abida, 16, both residents of Srinagar. Two others rescued by the police and the locals, suffered injuries in the incident.
The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg, from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital for better treatment. As per locals, the incident happened when few boys and girls were taking selfies in the stream.
“As the bystanders spotted them drowning, they raised alarm. Several persons rushed to save them, however, only a boy and a girl were rescued. Two girls drowned and their bodies were retrieved half an hour later,” a local said.
Meanwhile, the locals said that the Drang stream which joins Ferozpora Nallah has several extremely dangerous spots where drowning incidents often happen. “The visitors don’t have any idea of vulnerability at these spots. The authorities must identify such spots and place some signboards with danger symbol there,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a shopkeeper.
Meanwhile, Tangmarg police has registered a case in the matter and started investigation.