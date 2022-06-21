Pictures of Yoga coming from every corner of world prove our vitality: PM Modi

Averring that things start with self-awareness and proceed to awareness of the world, he said, "when we become aware of ourselves and our world, we begin to spot the things that need to be changed both in ourselves and in the world. They may be individual problems or global problems like climate change and international conflicts."

Observing that spiritual centres like Mysuru have nurtured the energy of Yoga for centuries, calling it the land of "spirituality and Yoga", Modi said today that energy was giving direction for world health.

Yoga today is not just a part of life, but is becoming the way of life, and it should not be limited to any particular time or place, Modi stated. Pointing out that pictures of Yoga until a few years ago were limited to houses and spiritual centres, the PM said, today they were coming from every corner of the world, and at a time when the world faced the pandemic over the last two years, thus depicting the excitement towards Yoga Day, leaving behind the barriers of country, subcontinent and continent. This proves our vitality.