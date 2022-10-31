Picturesque Pahdoor: Rafiabad’s hidden marvel

Baramulla: Nestled deep in Rafiabad forests lies an unexplored picturesque village, Pahdoor.
Astride a neatly macadamised road, leading deep into the forests, 20 km from north Kashmir’s Baramulla town Pahdoor is like any other tourist destination of Kashmir.
The drive through the rusty smell of deodar trees and the sleepy silence of this village is a calming journey into the hinterlands of Kashmir.
Surrounded by vast paddy fields there is a ‘Char Chinar’ that serves as a go-to destination for families of Rafiabad and its adjoining villages.
In the autumn sun, the Chinars look majestic at the centre of the harvested paddy land.
“The beauty of this place is second to none,” says Zubair, a youngster from the village. “This place needs to be developed as a tourist destination.”
Zubair’s friend Zahid said that the place was beautiful and that the government should put Pahdoor on Kashmir’s tourist map.
Keeping in view the tourist potential of the area, the Forest Department has identified around 50 kanal forest land to be developed into an amusement park.
“The proposal has already been submitted to the government and we are hoping to initiate the work soon,” Divisional Forest Officer, Langate, Abdul Hamid told Greater Kashmir.
“The department is already fencing the area and planting more trees to increase the potential of the place,” he said.
In the past, similar plantation drives had given a fresh forest cover to the area and added to its beauty.
Fresh efforts are being initiated to start growing more trees so that the aesthetic look of the area is enhanced.
Besides other beautiful attractions which have remained unexplored here to outsiders so far, is Gurudwara Shaheed Marg in the nearby village Satarna.
This Gurudwara has a very strong historical significance.
According to Manmeet Singh, a member of the Gurdwara Prabandak Committee Baramulla, in 1947 when the raiders from Pakistan entered Kashmir, the minority community from Rafiabad met here and decided to run away for fear of their lives.
“This place, which was at that time a school for the children of the minority community, served as a ‘marg’, a way for the Sikh community. Every year, on October 30, Sikhs from across Baramulla come here to commemorate the day,” he said.