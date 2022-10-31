Picturesque Pahdoor: Rafiabad’s hidden marvel

Baramulla: Nestled deep in Rafiabad forests lies an unexplored picturesque village, Pahdoor.

Astride a neatly macadamised road, leading deep into the forests, 20 km from north Kashmir’s Baramulla town Pahdoor is like any other tourist destination of Kashmir.

The drive through the rusty smell of deodar trees and the sleepy silence of this village is a calming journey into the hinterlands of Kashmir.

Surrounded by vast paddy fields there is a ‘Char Chinar’ that serves as a go-to destination for families of Rafiabad and its adjoining villages.